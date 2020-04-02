Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 7,392 Shares of GCP Applied Technologies Inc (NYSE:GCP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies Inc (NYSE:GCP) by 42.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,871 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,392 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in GCP Applied Technologies were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in GCP Applied Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in GCP Applied Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in GCP Applied Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in GCP Applied Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $314,000. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GCP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded GCP Applied Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th.

GCP stock opened at $15.76 on Thursday. GCP Applied Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.26 and a fifty-two week high of $29.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.05.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $258.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.84 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that GCP Applied Technologies Inc will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

GCP Applied Technologies Profile

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and engineered systems under the VERIFI and DUCTILCRETE brands; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

