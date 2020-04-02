Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 3,086 Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PPBI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $321,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $401,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 18,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock opened at $17.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.93. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.93 and a 1 year high of $34.90.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $122.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

PPBI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Stephens raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

