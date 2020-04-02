Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,158 Shares of FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FibroGen were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of FibroGen in the 4th quarter worth about $3,091,000. Woodstock Corp lifted its stake in FibroGen by 119.8% in the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 22,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of FibroGen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of FibroGen by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 120,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,473,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FibroGen by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 575,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,269,000 after acquiring an additional 29,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FGEN shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub upgraded FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut FibroGen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on FibroGen from $65.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.20.

Shares of FibroGen stock opened at $32.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -34.16 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. FibroGen Inc has a 52 week low of $22.65 and a 52 week high of $55.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.49.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.53). FibroGen had a negative net margin of 30.00% and a negative return on equity of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $7.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 92.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FibroGen Inc will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $255,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,467,504. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christine Chung sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total transaction of $241,762.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 138,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,942,801.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,834 shares of company stock valued at $1,863,409. 8.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

