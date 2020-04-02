Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANIK) by 136.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,213 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Anika Therapeutics worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $368,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in Anika Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $471,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Anika Therapeutics by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 9,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. 96.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANIK opened at $28.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 13.04 and a current ratio of 14.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.03. The stock has a market cap of $409.60 million, a PE ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.17. Anika Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $75.71.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $29.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.63 million. Anika Therapeutics had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 23.73%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Anika Therapeutics Inc will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANIK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Anika Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Sidoti raised Anika Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised Anika Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, First Analysis raised shares of Anika Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.20.

In other Anika Therapeutics news, Director Raymond J. Land sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total value of $115,236.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $687,105.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology.

