Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $547,000 Holdings in Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) by 599.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,639 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Safehold were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Safehold by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 484,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,563,000 after buying an additional 34,628 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Safehold during the third quarter worth about $33,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Safehold by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,307,000 after purchasing an additional 54,320 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Safehold by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Safehold by 918.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares in the last quarter. 25.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Safehold alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.50 per share, for a total transaction of $622,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 31,211,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,295,277,333. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 344,900 shares of company stock worth $17,274,249. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SAFE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. TheStreet cut Safehold from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:SAFE opened at $50.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.99 and a beta of -0.22. Safehold Inc has a 52-week low of $21.55 and a 52-week high of $66.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.15.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $29.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.56 million. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 34.46%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Safehold Inc will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.156 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Safehold’s payout ratio is 69.66%.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

Read More: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.