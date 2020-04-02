Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $542,000 Position in Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) by 47.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,752 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 268.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 4,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from to and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.30.

NYSE SIX opened at $11.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.61. Six Flags Entertainment Corp has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $59.52.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.30). Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 12.04% and a negative return on equity of 26.50%. The firm had revenue of $261.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment Corp will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.76%. Six Flags Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is 44.64%.

In related news, CEO Mike Spanos acquired 16,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.27 per share, with a total value of $502,665.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,203,159.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim bought 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.88 per share, with a total value of $18,528,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,494,016 shares of company stock valued at $41,264,882. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

