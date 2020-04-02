Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $537,000 Holdings in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) by 49.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,557 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in City were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of City by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 553,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,387,000 after buying an additional 13,726 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in City by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 271,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,225,000 after purchasing an additional 10,019 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in City by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 136,673 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in City by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of City by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 17,002 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

Get City alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CHCO opened at $64.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.70. City Holding has a 1 year low of $54.03 and a 1 year high of $83.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $57.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.79 million. City had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 13.85%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that City Holding will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. City’s payout ratio is presently 41.76%.

In related news, Director Diane W. Strong-Treister purchased 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.50 per share, with a total value of $53,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,888.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 999 shares of company stock worth $75,559 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHCO. ValuEngine upgraded City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet cut shares of City from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Stephens began coverage on shares of City in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $83.50 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of City in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. City has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.17.

City Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO).

Receive News & Ratings for City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.