Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $508,000 Holdings in Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,529 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Carvana were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Carvana by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Carvana by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 627,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,803,000 after purchasing an additional 16,080 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Carvana by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana in the 4th quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Carvana by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $50.56 on Thursday. Carvana Co has a 12-month low of $22.16 and a 12-month high of $115.23. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.62 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.16). Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 98.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Carvana Co will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Carvana from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Carvana from $92.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Carvana from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Carvana presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.44.

In related news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $29,410,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

