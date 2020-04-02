Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $502,000 Stock Position in TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 16,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in TriNet Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 6,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriNet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of TriNet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.33.

In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 49,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total value of $2,766,554.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,046,201.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $110,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,392 shares in the company, valued at $5,995,512.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 377,494 shares of company stock worth $18,764,507 and sold 150,159 shares worth $8,452,476. 37.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TNET opened at $34.86 on Thursday. TriNet Group Inc has a one year low of $27.79 and a one year high of $76.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.76.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. TriNet Group had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The firm had revenue of $226.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.73 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that TriNet Group Inc will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

TriNet Group Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

