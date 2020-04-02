Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,581 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FSK. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. 29.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Daniel Pietrzak purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.51 per share, for a total transaction of $55,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 95,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,257.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard I. Goldstein acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.52 per share, with a total value of $27,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 48,560 shares of company stock valued at $237,965. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

FSK has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on FS KKR Capital from $6.25 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FS KKR Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.84.

Shares of NYSE FSK opened at $2.82 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 4.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.53. FS KKR Capital Corp has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $6.40.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 31.58% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $186.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.22 million. On average, research analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 26.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.00%.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

