Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Audentes Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BOLD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Audentes Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BOLD) by 99.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,105,017 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Audentes Therapeutics were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new position in Audentes Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,927,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 1,011.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 326,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,562,000 after purchasing an additional 297,494 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Audentes Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,687,000. Vertex One Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Audentes Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,882,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Audentes Therapeutics by 102.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 105,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after buying an additional 53,053 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Audentes Therapeutics alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BOLD. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Audentes Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Audentes Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Audentes Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOLD opened at $59.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.98. Audentes Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00.

Audentes Therapeutics Company Profile

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients living with serious, life-threatening rare diseases caused by single gene defects. The company is developing AT132, which is in Phase I/II clinical studies for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy (XLMTM); AT342 that is in Phase I/II clinical studies to treat crigler-najjar syndrome; AT845, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 to treat CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

See Also: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for Audentes Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Audentes Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.