Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,486 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEAS. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $215,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 118.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 10,669 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $305,000. Man Group plc increased its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 22.4% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 272,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,176,000 after buying an additional 49,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

SEAS opened at $9.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $867.56 million, a PE ratio of 7.11, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.02. SeaWorld Entertainment Inc has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $36.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $298.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.93 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a return on equity of 61.22% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment Inc will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SEAS. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $36.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.25.

In related news, insider Marc Swanson sold 8,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.89, for a total transaction of $104,499.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,668 shares in the company, valued at $1,516,740.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

SeaWorld Entertainment Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Recommended Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS).

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.