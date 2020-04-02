Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 3,236 Shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) by 56.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,940 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BancFirst were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of BancFirst by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 411,733 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,840,000 after buying an additional 21,267 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in BancFirst by 18.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 11,086 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in BancFirst by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,229 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 11,324 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC bought a new stake in BancFirst during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,400,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in BancFirst by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of BancFirst from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub raised BancFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. ValuEngine raised BancFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. TheStreet lowered BancFirst from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

In other news, insider David R. Harlow purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $242,550.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Michael S. Samis purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 16,440 shares of company stock worth $619,939 over the last ninety days. 38.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BANF stock opened at $29.30 on Thursday. BancFirst Co. has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $63.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.84.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 28.46%. The company had revenue of $109.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.60 million. On average, analysts forecast that BancFirst Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. BancFirst’s payout ratio is 31.07%.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

