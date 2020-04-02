Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 11,189 Shares of Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) by 114.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,189 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Opus Bank were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Opus Bank by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 377,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,757,000 after purchasing an additional 16,958 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Opus Bank by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Opus Bank by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 834,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,585,000 after purchasing an additional 99,558 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Opus Bank by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Opus Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OPB. Piper Sandler upgraded Opus Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Opus Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Stephens cut shares of Opus Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Opus Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Opus Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

Shares of NASDAQ OPB opened at $15.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.97. The stock has a market cap of $594.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Opus Bank has a 12 month low of $13.07 and a 12 month high of $28.37.

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $63.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.40 million. Opus Bank had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 6.47%. Analysts forecast that Opus Bank will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Opus Bank Profile

Opus Bank provides various banking products, services, and solutions for small and mid-sized companies, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company accepts demand deposits, checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

