Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 33.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pacira Biosciences were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PCRX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacira Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Pacira Biosciences by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,327,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,519,000 after buying an additional 384,794 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Pacira Biosciences by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its position in Pacira Biosciences by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 29,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 11,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period.

Get Pacira Biosciences alerts:

In other Pacira Biosciences news, CEO David M. Stack sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total transaction of $1,067,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Roy Winston purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.50 per share, with a total value of $91,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PCRX shares. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Pacira Biosciences from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Pacira Biosciences from to in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised Pacira Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Pacira Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Pacira Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $32.22 on Thursday. Pacira Biosciences Inc has a 52-week low of $27.46 and a 52-week high of $51.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -115.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.20.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.35. Pacira Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a positive return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $122.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pacira Biosciences Inc will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pacira Biosciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

Recommended Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.