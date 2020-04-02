Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 49.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 362,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,912,000 after purchasing an additional 16,768 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 208,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,014,000 after buying an additional 42,268 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,985,000 after buying an additional 73,041 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,909,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 68,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,585,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $227,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas P. Hill, Jr. acquired 500 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $84.50 per share, for a total transaction of $42,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Sidoti lowered their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Friday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.17.

Shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock opened at $80.06 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.23. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 12-month low of $69.47 and a 12-month high of $101.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $131.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.60 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.26%.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in Delaware, Maryland, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

