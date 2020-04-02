Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 63,491 Shares of Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) by 106.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,491 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Entercom Communications worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Entercom Communications by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,341,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,492,000 after buying an additional 1,045,262 shares during the period. Mcclain Value Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entercom Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,243,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Entercom Communications by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 389,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Entercom Communications by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 238,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Entercom Communications by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 192,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the period. 68.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entercom Communications stock opened at $1.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.92. Entercom Communications Corp. has a twelve month low of $1.34 and a twelve month high of $7.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.05 and a 200-day moving average of $3.90.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $414.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.76 million. Entercom Communications had a negative net margin of 28.20% and a positive return on equity of 9.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Entercom Communications Corp. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. Entercom Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.00%.

In other news, CEO David J. Field bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.42 per share, for a total transaction of $342,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 969,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,314,944.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph M. Field bought 29,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.62 per share, for a total transaction of $47,261.88. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 22,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,981.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 516,255 shares of company stock worth $1,288,330. Corporate insiders own 16.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Entercom Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Entercom Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Entercom Communications from $5.75 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th.

Entercom Communications Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in radio broadcasting business in the United States. 3 The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of February 11, 2019, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

