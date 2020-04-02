Vecima Networks Inc. Purchases 2,256 Shares of Vecima Networks Inc (TSE:VCM) Stock

Vecima Networks Inc (TSE:VCM) insider Vecima Networks Inc. purchased 2,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$8.03 per share, with a total value of C$18,119.29. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,056 shares in the company, valued at C$32,576.17.

Vecima Networks Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 25th, Vecima Networks Inc. acquired 500 shares of Vecima Networks stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,950.00.

On Monday, March 23rd, Vecima Networks Inc. bought 1,000 shares of Vecima Networks stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.82 per share, with a total value of C$7,823.00.

Shares of TSE VCM opened at C$8.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.62 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.75. Vecima Networks Inc has a 1-year low of C$7.51 and a 1-year high of C$11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The company has a market cap of $179.48 million and a PE ratio of -80.00.

Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$25.12 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Vecima Networks Inc will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Vecima Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently -220.00%.

Separately, Pi Financial dropped their price target on Vecima Networks from C$12.50 to C$10.85 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th.

About Vecima Networks

Vecima Networks Inc provides technology solutions that empower network service providers to connect people and enterprises to information and entertainment worldwide. Its products for the cable industry allow service providers a last mile solution for video and broadband access in business services market segment.

