Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.123 per share on Monday, April 6th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

BNDW stock opened at $79.10 on Thursday. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.00 and a 1-year high of $82.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.68.

