Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share on Monday, April 6th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has decreased its dividend by an average of 24.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX opened at $56.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.70. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $53.89 and a 1-year high of $59.27.

