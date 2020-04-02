Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.19

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share on Monday, April 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

BND opened at $85.60 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.49 and a fifty-two week high of $89.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.47.

