Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.202 per share on Monday, April 6th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $78.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.79 and a 200-day moving average of $80.75. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $71.19 and a 12 month high of $82.50.

