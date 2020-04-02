Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.107 per share on Monday, April 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

NASDAQ VGIT opened at $70.51 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF has a one year low of $63.81 and a one year high of $70.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.97.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

