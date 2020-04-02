Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Raises Dividend to $0.26 Per Share

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.255 per share on Monday, April 6th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT opened at $86.25 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.82 and a fifty-two week high of $95.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.10.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

