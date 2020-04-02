ValuEngine Lowers Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) to Sell

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Navistar International in a report on Monday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird cut Navistar International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Navistar International from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Navistar International from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Navistar International from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.81.

Shares of Navistar International stock opened at $16.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.43. Navistar International has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $38.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.00.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Navistar International had a negative return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 1.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Navistar International will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NAV. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Navistar International by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,661,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,084,000 after buying an additional 364,701 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Navistar International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,794,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Navistar International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,654,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Navistar International by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 918,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,575,000 after buying an additional 150,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Navistar International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,671,000. Institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Navistar International Company Profile

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

