ValuEngine Lowers Medley Management (NYSE:MDLY) to Strong Sell

Medley Management (NYSE:MDLY) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

MDLY stock opened at $0.55 on Thursday. Medley Management has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $3.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.93 and its 200 day moving average is $2.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Medley Management by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 212,998 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 22,600 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medley Management by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 172,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 53,220 shares during the last quarter. Shoals Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Medley Management in the 4th quarter worth about $332,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Medley Management by 263.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 8,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

Medley Management Inc is an investment holding company and operate and control all of the business and affairs of Medley LLC and its subsidiaries. Medley Management Inc was incorporated on June 13, 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

