ValuEngine Lowers Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) to Hold

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Luxfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th.
Shares of LXFR opened at $12.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.57. The company has a market capitalization of $374.77 million, a P/E ratio of 114.37 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.38. Luxfer has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $26.25.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robecosam AG lifted its stake in Luxfer by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 497,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,269,000 after buying an additional 27,543 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Luxfer by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 8,972 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Luxfer by 499.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 11,748 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Luxfer by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Luxfer by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 11,642 shares in the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Luxfer
Luxfer Holdings Plc is a technology company, which designs, manufactures, and supplies materials, components, and high-pressure gas-containment devices for healthcare, environmental, protection, and specialty end-markets. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments. The Gas Cylinders segment manufactures and markets high-pressure aluminum and composite cylinders, systems, and accessories under the Luxfer Gas Cylinders and Superform brands.
Recommended Story: Why is the ROA ratio important?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.