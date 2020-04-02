ValuEngine Lowers Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) to Hold

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Luxfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th.

Shares of LXFR opened at $12.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.57. The company has a market capitalization of $374.77 million, a P/E ratio of 114.37 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.38. Luxfer has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $26.25.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $99.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.25 million. Luxfer had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 0.70%. Analysts forecast that Luxfer will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robecosam AG lifted its stake in Luxfer by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 497,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,269,000 after buying an additional 27,543 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Luxfer by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 8,972 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Luxfer by 499.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 11,748 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Luxfer by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Luxfer by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 11,642 shares in the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a technology company, which designs, manufactures, and supplies materials, components, and high-pressure gas-containment devices for healthcare, environmental, protection, and specialty end-markets. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments. The Gas Cylinders segment manufactures and markets high-pressure aluminum and composite cylinders, systems, and accessories under the Luxfer Gas Cylinders and Superform brands.

