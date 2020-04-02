ValuEngine Downgrades Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) to Sell

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered Nielsen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Nielsen from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.83.

NYSE NLSN opened at $11.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.85. Nielsen has a one year low of $11.64 and a one year high of $27.28.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 22.20% and a negative net margin of 6.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nielsen will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James A. Attwood, Jr. purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.28 per share, with a total value of $3,570,000.00. Also, CEO David W. Kenny purchased 55,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,632.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 655,792 shares in the company, valued at $11,856,719.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nielsen by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 5,617.3% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

