Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) Stock Holdings Increased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 459,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,565 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.14% of Valley National Bancorp worth $5,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 36,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Valley National Bancorp by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 62,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Valley National Bancorp by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 94,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

In other Valley National Bancorp news, EVP Ronald H. Janis purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $48,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,365.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer W. Steans purchased 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $412,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 82,000 shares of company stock worth $680,560 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $6.78 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.73. Valley National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $12.14.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $276.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%.

VLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Stephens raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Valley National Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.