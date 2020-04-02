Unilever (AMS:UNIA) Given a €42.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on Unilever (AMS:UNIA) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

UNIA has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on Unilever and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. HSBC set a €46.00 ($53.49) target price on Unilever and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on Unilever and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.50 ($68.02) target price on Unilever and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €39.00 ($45.35) target price on Unilever and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Unilever presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €51.00 ($59.30).

Unilever has a one year low of €42.10 ($48.95) and a one year high of €52.29 ($60.80).

Unilever N.V. is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.

