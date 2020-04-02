UniCredit (BIT:UCG) PT Set at €14.40 by Goldman Sachs Group

UniCredit (BIT:UCG) has been given a €14.40 ($16.74) target price by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on UCG. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.60) price target on UniCredit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group set a €14.90 ($17.33) target price on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.00 ($18.60) price target on shares of UniCredit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on shares of UniCredit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €14.57 ($16.95).

UniCredit has a 52 week low of €12.82 ($14.91) and a 52 week high of €18.38 ($21.37).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, Central and Eastern Europe, and Fineco segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

