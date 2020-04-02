UBS Group AG Sells 118,774 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

UBS Group AG trimmed its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 38.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 192,982 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 118,774 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $5,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,910,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 416,067 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $10,227,000 after buying an additional 196,094 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,639 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 6,560 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,795,333 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $53,267,000 after buying an additional 264,031 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 13,978 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 6,315 shares during the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stephen E. Macadam acquired 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.46 per share, for a total transaction of $98,856.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,544.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LPX opened at $15.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.55 and its 200 day moving average is $27.85. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $12.97 and a 12-month high of $34.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.63 and a beta of 1.73.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.45 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. Louisiana-Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LPX. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. TD Securities upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.96.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

