UBS Group AG Has $6.30 Million Holdings in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,029,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207,163 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.11% of Zynga worth $6,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Zynga by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 197,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 17,746 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Zynga by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 122,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 8,287 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in shares of Zynga by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 42,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 8,888 shares in the last quarter. AO Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. AO Asset Management LP now owns 5,838,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,734,000 after buying an additional 744,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zynga by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 23,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Phuong Y. Phillips sold 5,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $36,932.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 221,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,550,633. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 7,789 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.84, for a total transaction of $53,276.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,204 shares in the company, valued at $131,355.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,590,431 shares of company stock worth $10,227,398 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

ZNGA stock opened at $6.76 on Thursday. Zynga Inc has a twelve month low of $5.22 and a twelve month high of $7.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 169.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.34.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $433.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.60 million. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 3.17%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zynga Inc will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

ZNGA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zynga from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. KeyCorp began coverage on Zynga in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Zynga from $7.25 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Zynga in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.60.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

