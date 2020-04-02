UBS Group AG Has $6.26 Million Holdings in Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS)

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,751 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.80% of Axcelis Technologies worth $6,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $375,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 123.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 60,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 33,247 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $589,000. Finally, J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total transaction of $550,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin J. Brewer sold 38,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $1,123,063.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,047 shares of company stock worth $1,987,436. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $17.50 on Thursday. Axcelis Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $12.99 and a 1 year high of $29.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $605.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.85.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.13. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $107.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies Inc will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. DA Davidson began coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.67.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.

