UBS Group AG Has $6.25 Million Position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 455,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,518 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust were worth $6,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EFT. Nicholas Company Inc. grew its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 55,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 221,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after buying an additional 17,020 shares in the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 721,151 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,012,000 after buying an additional 16,727 shares during the period. Matisse Capital bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $1,974,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 97,657 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 5,562 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock opened at $9.93 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.14. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 1-year low of $7.31 and a 1-year high of $14.14.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th were issued a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.55%.

About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

