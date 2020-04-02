UBS Group AG Has $5.81 Million Position in Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK)

UBS Group AG raised its position in Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) by 48.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 190,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,100 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.15% of Bank Ozk worth $5,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newport Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Bank Ozk in the 4th quarter worth $92,126,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank Ozk by 162.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 423,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,544,000 after buying an additional 1,098,347 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Bank Ozk by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,019,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,669,000 after buying an additional 1,055,419 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Bank Ozk by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 883,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,952,000 after acquiring an additional 204,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Bank Ozk by 131.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 254,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,753,000 after acquiring an additional 144,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on OZK. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Bank Ozk from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Bank Ozk from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Bank Ozk from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub lowered Bank Ozk from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Bank Ozk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:OZK opened at $16.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.67. Bank Ozk has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $34.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.89.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Bank Ozk had a net margin of 33.53% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $245.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank Ozk will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

