UBS Group AG Buys 9,886 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,848 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,886 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.14% of Glacier Bancorp worth $5,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nicholas Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 139,820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,430,000 after purchasing an additional 6,675 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 77,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

In related news, CFO Ron J. Copher bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.43 per share, for a total transaction of $99,505.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 52,083 shares in the company, valued at $1,480,719.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Randall M. Chesler purchased 3,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.20 per share, for a total transaction of $99,828.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,489 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,389.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 8,440 shares of company stock worth $242,137 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GBCI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $32.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.63. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.66 and a 12-month high of $46.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.07.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $164.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.50 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 12.30%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 48.74%.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.