UBS Group AG Boosts Stake in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 183.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,791 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.19% of Kennametal worth $5,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Kennametal by 9,771.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,113,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,149 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kennametal by 156.1% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,792,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,142,000 after buying an additional 1,092,900 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Kennametal by 260,034.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 743,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,445,000 after buying an additional 743,698 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kennametal by 190.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,023,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,759,000 after buying an additional 671,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NWQ Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Kennametal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,369,000. Institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Kennametal in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Kennametal from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Kennametal from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Kennametal from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.63.

Shares of KMT stock opened at $18.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 2.26. Kennametal Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.45 and a 12 month high of $42.03.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $505.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.96 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 11.97%. Kennametal’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kennametal Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

