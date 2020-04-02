UBS Group AG Acquires 54,492 Shares of Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd (NYSE:NFJ)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd (NYSE:NFJ) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 484,954 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 54,492 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd were worth $6,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFJ. Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,935 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd during the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its holdings in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 20,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 5,036 shares in the last quarter.

Get Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd alerts:

NFJ stock opened at $9.17 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.37. Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd has a fifty-two week low of $7.53 and a fifty-two week high of $13.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.81%.

Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd Profile

AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC and NFJ Investment Group LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.