UBS Group AG Acquires 38,671 Shares of Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) by 102.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,671 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.11% of Kemper worth $5,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KMPR. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Kemper by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Kemper by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 243,173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,846,000 after acquiring an additional 17,411 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Kemper by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 256,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,851,000 after acquiring an additional 16,400 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kemper during the 4th quarter valued at $411,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Kemper by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 56,936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 7,187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Kemper alerts:

KMPR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kemper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Kemper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th.

In other Kemper news, Director David P. Storch sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.11, for a total transaction of $865,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,997,158.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark A. Green sold 34,590 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $2,628,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,442,716. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

KMPR opened at $71.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.09. Kemper Corp has a fifty-two week low of $53.81 and a fifty-two week high of $91.97.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. Kemper had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kemper Corp will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

Kemper Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance.

See Also: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.