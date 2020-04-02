UBS Group AG Acquires 12,857 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI)

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 94,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,857 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF were worth $6,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Financial Management increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Financial Management now owns 73,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,920,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 18,610 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 209.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 36,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 24,700 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 34,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,476,000.

PSI opened at $51.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.97. Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.68 and a fifty-two week high of $73.87.

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

