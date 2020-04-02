UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 66,259 Shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 34.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 66,259 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $4,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 1,047.1% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

ENB stock opened at $27.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.22. Enbridge Inc has a twelve month low of $22.57 and a twelve month high of $43.15. The firm has a market cap of $58.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.88.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.04). Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $9.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ENB shares. Tudor Pickering upgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 target price on Enbridge and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Enbridge to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.36.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

