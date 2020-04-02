UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 119,232 Shares of First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 47.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 134,074 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 119,232 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $4,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,663,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,384,000 after buying an additional 70,464 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 156.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 199,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,986,000 after purchasing an additional 121,433 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $703,000. Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $398,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. 50.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FFIN shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Shares of FFIN opened at $25.30 on Thursday. First Financial Bankshares Inc has a one year low of $20.70 and a one year high of $36.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.07.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 38.54% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $104.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares Inc will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 39.67%.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Johnny Trotter bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.62 per share, with a total value of $98,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 830,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,457,398.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director April Kaye Bullock Anthony bought 10,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $224,693.70. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,899. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 22,949 shares of company stock valued at $591,466 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

Featured Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.