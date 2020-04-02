UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,548 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $118.46 on Thursday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.37 and a fifty-two week high of $123.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.99.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

