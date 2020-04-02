UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Holdings in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 39.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,983 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 47,411 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in MAXIMUS were worth $5,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MAXIMUS by 104.4% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 917,013 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $68,217,000 after purchasing an additional 468,326 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of MAXIMUS by 2,405.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 463,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,487,000 after purchasing an additional 445,100 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of MAXIMUS by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,601,073 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $119,104,000 after purchasing an additional 422,836 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MAXIMUS by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,001,026 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $74,467,000 after purchasing an additional 192,262 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of MAXIMUS by 206.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 246,883 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $18,365,000 after purchasing an additional 166,212 shares during the period. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MAXIMUS alerts:

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of MAXIMUS stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total transaction of $651,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MMS stock opened at $55.74 on Thursday. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.42 and a 52 week high of $82.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.36.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91. MAXIMUS had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 20.54%. The business had revenue of $818.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.11 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MAXIMUS, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MMS. TheStreet cut shares of MAXIMUS from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MAXIMUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of MAXIMUS from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

About MAXIMUS

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

See Also: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS).

Receive News & Ratings for MAXIMUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAXIMUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.