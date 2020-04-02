UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Lowers Holdings in PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,453 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.13% of PNM Resources worth $5,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PNM. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,213,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,561,000 after purchasing an additional 544,712 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in PNM Resources by 261.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 319,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,195,000 after buying an additional 230,927 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in PNM Resources by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,799,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,975,000 after buying an additional 219,835 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in PNM Resources by 475.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 259,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,530,000 after buying an additional 214,687 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PNM Resources during the fourth quarter worth $9,072,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PNM opened at $36.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.64. PNM Resources Inc has a 1 year low of $27.08 and a 1 year high of $56.14. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.71, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.60.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. PNM Resources had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $408.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PNM Resources Inc will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a $0.308 dividend. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. This is a positive change from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.94%.

PNM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded PNM Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on PNM Resources from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PNM Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.63.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

