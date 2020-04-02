UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,091 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,027 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Ryder System worth $4,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in R. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 574.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,157,000 after buying an additional 496,769 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ryder System in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,394,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Ryder System by 84.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Ryder System by 0.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Ryder System in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,727,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John J. Diez acquired 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.04 per share, for a total transaction of $123,630.00. Also, CFO Scott T. Parker acquired 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.21 per share, with a total value of $465,125.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 18,250 shares of company stock valued at $681,780. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on R shares. Stephens dropped their price objective on Ryder System from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $51.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Loop Capital raised shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Ryder System from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.43.

R opened at $24.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.41 and a 52 week high of $67.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.67.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The transportation company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). Ryder System had a negative net margin of 0.27% and a positive return on equity of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryder System declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to buyback 1,500,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.11%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.16%.

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

