UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $5.46 Million Stock Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 69,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,094 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $5,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1,918.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSM opened at $54.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.21 and a 200-day moving average of $70.24. MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc has a 1 year low of $44.93 and a 1 year high of $86.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $823.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 1,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $108,388.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Rustom Jilla sold 19,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total value of $1,480,548.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,478 shares of company stock valued at $5,712,323 in the last ninety days. 28.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Buckingham Research dropped their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.45.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

