UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $5.02 Million Holdings in Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 406,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,595 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Summit Hotel Properties worth $5,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $130,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the 4th quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC bought a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $180,000.

Get Summit Hotel Properties alerts:

INN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Capital One Financial raised shares of Summit Hotel Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Summit Hotel Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.63.

Shares of INN stock opened at $3.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.84 and its 200-day moving average is $10.91. The stock has a market cap of $443.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.87. Summit Hotel Properties Inc has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $12.63.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $133.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.67 million. Summit Hotel Properties had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 6.86%. Summit Hotel Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Summit Hotel Properties Inc will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of April 18, 2019, the Company's portfolio consisted of 69 hotels with a total of 10,714 guestrooms located in 24 states.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.