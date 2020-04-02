UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $4.86 Million Stock Holdings in ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,234 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of ACI Worldwide worth $4,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 125,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in ACI Worldwide by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 82,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in ACI Worldwide by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its position in ACI Worldwide by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 14,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

ACIW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. TheStreet lowered ACI Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub raised ACI Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Stephens lowered ACI Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised ACI Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ACIW opened at $22.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.40 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.09. ACI Worldwide Inc has a one year low of $20.03 and a one year high of $39.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $399.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.40 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS.

ACI Worldwide Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc provides software products and services for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and corporates worldwide. It offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, including credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

Further Reading: What is the role of the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW).

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.